Pledge by Google to train 60,000 Irish SMEs hailed by business group leaders      

Business groups have hailed a pledge by Google to help 60,000 Irish small firms by offering training courses through 2021 on ways to launch or boost selling their goods and services online.

The internet giant says it is in response to the ways that business has changed during the lockdown and social distancing.

It will also offer €4m in advertising credits and grants to small firms, government agencies, and other organsations, according to Google. The pledge includes helping 60,000 SMEs to expand their online services and training 40,000 people by the end of 2021, it said.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show that having an online presence can have a transformative impact on offline businesses, not just now, but into the future,” said Alice Mansergh, director of small businesses at Google Ireland.

A number of multinationals that have located facilities in Ireland have also offered training courses.

The unusual feature of the Google pledge is that it has been embraced by business groups, including Isme and the SME Recovery Ireland.

Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell said the economic outlook was still uncertain despite business confidence picking up since the full lockdowns and many firms were also facing into the uncertainty of Brexit at the end of the year.

“The 'Grow with Google' supports and initiatives announced today will be invaluable for businesses to help them become more resilient as they recover from the coronavirus crisis, and simultaneously prepare for the potential impacts of Brexit,” Mr McDonnell said.

“We are encouraging all SMEs to leverage the opportunity to engage with Google now to gain new, vital skills and insights that will stand to them not only now, but into the future,” he said.

The chairman of SME Recovery Ireland, John Moran, said the Google pledge will be welcomed by many small firms who are struggling amid the fallout from Covid-19.

“Finding new ways and new partners to build resilience will give confidence to business owners as they battle the months ahead," Mr Moran said.

Google said its assistance could help small firms to tap new customers online and to sell online for the first time.

It also said that courses may help firms tap international markets or improve management skills by learning ways of running staff meetings online.