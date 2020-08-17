June figures hint at post-lockdown recovery in business start-up activity

New company registrations show 7% increase 
CRIF Vision-net managing director Christine Cullen says industry and Government must work together to ensure the recovery can be maintained and businesses have necessary supports.
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 00:05 AM
Geoff Percival

Latest company registration figures show tentative signs of a recovery in business start-up activity.

After a battering in the first half of the year, brought about by the Covid-19 chaos, the number of new company formations since June is suggesting signs of growth and post-lockdown recovery.

According to figures from business analysis company CRIF Vision-net, new company registrations rose to 1,701 in June, representing a 7% increase on the same month last year.

For the first half of 2020, as a whole, a total of 9,853 company start-ups were recorded — the lowest number since the first half of 2015.

Between February and May, there was a near-30% slump in new company formations, with April being the worst month for activity since December 2012.

CRIF Vision-net managing director Christine Cullen said industry and Government must now work together to ensure the recovery can be maintained and businesses have necessary supports.

“In January, Ireland looked to be in extremely good economic health. 

"For the first time ever, company start-up registrations exceeded 2,200 in a single month, which suggested some positive trends for the year ahead.

“However, Covid-19 led to an early dip in this figure, with levels starting to drop off as early as February,” she said.

“New company start-up figures for June may suggest the beginnings of a recovery. We must now build on this. 

"The Government’s July stimulus package is a vital step in the right direction, demonstrating strong commitment to rebuilding the economy at all levels,” Ms Cullen said.

The number of company insolvencies fell by 27%, year-on-year, during the first half, CRIF said.

