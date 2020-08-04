Google faces lengthy EU probe over Fitbit data       

Google faces a lengthy EU probe into its $2.1bn (€1.78bn) takeover of Fitbit amid concerns about how health data could strengthen the search giant’s power in online advertising.

The EU will investigate how information from Fitbit’s fitness trackers will increase Google’s “data advantage” in online advertising that rivals would struggle to match, the European Commission said. Officials set an initial December 9 deadline to approve or veto the deal.

Regulators are increasingly scrutinizing Silicon Valley takeovers, aiming to prevent the already powerful firms from conquering innovative new markets where data is often the most prized asset. Privacy and consumer advocates have been calling on the EU to examine how the deal could allow Google to expand into healthcare.

“This data provides key insights about the life and the health situation of the users of these devices,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust commissioner.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition,” she said.

The EU will focus on online search advertising where it says Google is dominant in most of Europe and on online display ads where it says Google holds a strong market position in 20 European countries.

It will also examine ad tech services, how the deal will affect digital healthcare and whether Google could make it harder for rivals to make devices that work well with its Android mobile phone software. Google insisted the “deal is about devices, not data,” according to a blog post.

- Bloomberg