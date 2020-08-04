Co Down shop closed for a day after staff test positive for coronavirus

Co Down shop closed for a day after staff test positive for coronavirus

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 07:07 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

A shop in Co Down closed after members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Barbican SuperValu in Newcastle posted the information in a message on their Facebook page on Monday.

It announced the shop was closed after a “handful of colleagues” tested positive for Covid-19.

However it is set to reopen on Tuesday morning following a professional deep clean.

“As a result, we made the decision to close the store this morning so that we could fully investigate and contact all colleagues,” the shop posted on Facebook.

“As per HSC guidelines, contact tracing has taken place and some of our colleagues are now in self-isolation for 14 days.

“The health of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and in line with guidance from health experts, the store is undergoing a professional deep clean as a precautionary measure and will reopen at 6am tomorrow morning.

“If you have been in store and are concerned, please contact the NHS 111 helpline service.”

The announcement came on Monday afternoon after it emerged that 40 more positive cases of coronavirus had been detected in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The North's Department of Health said the total number of people who have been infected is now 5,988.

No further deaths were recorded on Monday, leaving the total in the region at 556, according to the departmental figures.

