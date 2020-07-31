BoI to charge people for holding their pensions

From September, Bank of Ireland will apply an interest rate of 0.65% on pensions. File Picture

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 08:14 AM
digital desk

People holding their pension with Bank of Ireland will soon be charged to do so.

For the first time, the bank is to begin imposing negative interest rates on cash held in pensions.

From September, Bank of Ireland will apply an interest rate of 0.65% on pension pots, meaning customers will be charged €65 a year for every €10,000.

Ulster Bank has also not ruled out imposing similar rates in the future on cash held in current accounts.

The Ulster Bank Chief Executive, Jane Howard, said: "In terms of Ulster Bank, we did introduce negative rates earlier this year and we've introduced it for larger businesses with balances of over €1m.

"As I sit here today we have no plans to charge negative interest rates for our personal customers but given the way everything happens, like Covid, so unexpectedly, it is not something I can rule out forever."

pensionbankinterest rates

