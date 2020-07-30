ISPCA wants to hire animal welfare inspector for Munster

The ISPCA are looking for a candidate to carry out a range of animal welfare inspections. Application close August 15
The successful candidate will be required to perform a range of animal welfare inspections.
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Eoin English

Job: The leading animal welfare group, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), wants to hire an animal welfare inspector for the Munster region.

Duties: Working primarily in Cork and based locally, you will be required to perform a range of animal welfare inspections as part of the organisation’s wider animal welfare remit.

You should have extensive experience in animal handling.
Qualifications: You should have a keen interest in the animal welfare environment and a good knowledge of the relevant legislation, you should have extensive experience in animal handling, including canine, equine, feline and wildlife, you should have experience of conflict resolution as well as excellent written and verbal communication skills. A relevant third level qualification would be an advantage and you should also have a full clean driving license.

Applications: A detailed job description is available in the careers section of www.ispca.ie. Email your CV to recruitment@ispca.ie. The closing date for applications is August 15.

