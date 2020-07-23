Streaming drives 81% profits jump at Warner Music Ireland

Streaming drives 81% profits jump at Warner Music Ireland
Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 18:26 PM
Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of music giant, Warner Music last year increased by 81 per cent to €990,956.

The US owned Warner Music Ireland Ltd enjoyed the surge in profits as the company benefited from the growing popularity of music streaming.

The company counts Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran amongst its international artists and new accounts show that revenues at the company increased by 7 per cent from €11.59 million to €12.37 million in the 12 months to the end of September 2019 last.

The company’s Irish artists include Glen Hansard and Picture This and according to the directors’ report the increase in revenues was “largely due to the growth of music streaming”.

The directors state that they believe “that the company will continue to grow turnover”.

They state that Warner Music Ireland “is embracing the spectrum of opportunities presented by digital technology to deepen the connection between fans and artists”.

On the company’s future developments, they add “creating and developing new business models to accelerate its business transformation remains a top strategic imperative”.

The company recorded post tax profits of €847,483 after paying corporation tax of €143,473.

A breakdown of revenues shows that direct sales increased by 11 per cent to €11.34 million while income from royalties and license fees declined 27 per cent from €1.4 million to €1.02 million.

Numbers employed by the company increased from 10 to 11 as staff costs declined from €1 million to €949,937.

Pay to directors, including pension contributions decreased from €412,843 to €368,836.

At the end of September last, the company had accumulated profits of €3.09 million.

Read More

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Making art in the time of Covid-19

More in this section

wine-1952051_1280(1) Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 
Armorique%20at%20Sea Brittany Ferries announces increased sailings from Cork and new route from Rosslare
Screenshot%202020-07-22%20at%2019.29.04(1) Top directors report cash issues during Covid-19 crisis         

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices