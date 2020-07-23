Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 

The Wine Market Report found that while white wine is the still extremely popular, accounting for 48% of wine consumption, its pink counterpart is increasing in popularity making up 6% of the total wine bought in Ireland. That's a significant increase from this time four years ago when the summer drink had just a 3% share of the wine consumed here.

Wine is Ireland's second most popular drink after beer, with a 27.2% share in the drinks market. Chilean wine is still proving a hit with Irish consumers, with an estimated 27.5% wine market share for the 6th successive year. Spanish wine was second my popular at 14%, followed by Australian at 12.8%.

The report shows that 83% of the wine bought here comes from off-trade, leaving 17% purchased through pubs, bars and restaurants.

Ireland has the highest excise on wine in the EU, with €4.87 from a €9 bottle going to tax, €3.19 of which is excise. In 2019, the excise receipts for the wine sector in Ireland was valued at €378m.