Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 

White wine is the still extremely popular, accounting for 48% of wine consumption, its pink counterpart is increasing in popularity making up 6% of the total wine bought in Ireland.
Chilean wines are the post popular in Ireland, for the sixth consecutive year. Stock picture.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 14:55 PM
Mairead Cleary

The Wine Market Report found that while white wine is the still extremely popular, accounting for 48% of wine consumption, its pink counterpart is increasing in popularity making up 6% of the total wine bought in Ireland. That's a significant increase from this time four years ago when the summer drink had just a 3% share of the wine consumed here. 

Wine is Ireland's second most popular drink after beer, with a 27.2% share in the drinks market. Chilean wine is still proving a hit with Irish consumers, with an estimated 27.5% wine market share for the 6th successive year. Spanish wine was second my popular at 14%, followed by Australian at 12.8%. 

The report shows that 83% of the wine bought here comes from off-trade, leaving 17% purchased through pubs, bars and restaurants.

Ireland has the highest excise on wine in the EU, with €4.87 from a €9 bottle going to tax, €3.19 of which is excise. In 2019, the excise receipts for the wine sector in Ireland was valued at €378m. 

