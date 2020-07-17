'One in three' of all firms worry about running out of cash in Covid-19 storm          

One in three of all businesses across the island is worried about liquidity and cash flow as firms look to the Government for a radical change to rules if they are to survive.

The warning from the all-Ireland Chartered Accountants Ireland takes on additional significance as the Government prepares to announce its long-awaited stimulus package next week.

“Now is not the time to rely on dogged and uncommercial approaches. Government policy must be focussed on providing maximum support and flexibility to businesses,” said Brian Keegan, director of public policy at the accountancy group.

Amid the Covid-19 economic storm, the Chartered Accountants say that one in three firms is facing liquidity and cash flow constraints and many are looking to deal with the fallout by preparing new ways of doing business.

In its report, The Next Financial Year: Making Irish Business More Competitive, the accountants urge the Government to adopt widespread reforms to make life less complicated for firms.

The survey of 2,000 members found that many seek changes to company law to allow businesses more freedom "to navigate unprecedented circumstances".

Businesses want leniency on filing deadlines, interest, and penalties and seek what the survey calls a "digital transformation" of all government services once the Covid storm has passed.

With a stimulus package in sight, the accountants seek cuts in Vat but also want long term supports.

On the specifics of digitalisation, it wants the Government to press ahead with programmes at the Companies Registration Office, such as electronic signatures and electronic filing.

It proposes changes to the Companies Act for companies to host virtual shareholder meetings; full automation of the professional services withholding tax system, and for the Revenue to respond to a query through its MyEnquiries online service in five working days.

It also seeks extending the filing deadline for accounts to the end of January and an increase of the examinership period to 150 days.

The accountants say that existing supports and funding schemes for small firms "are too onerous and complex" and it also wants the Government to secure a greater share of the proposed €750bn from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Grant supports are desperately needed by businesses in hospitality, tourism, leisure, and retail, the group says.

“SMEs are fighting to stay afloat and post-pandemic, many will reimagine how they function or will pivot into new activities. Supports are currently based on the way that business has always been done, but with this changing," Mr Keegan said.

Meanwhile, the number of people on the wage-support has risen to 415,000 from 405,000 in the previous week, according to the latest Revenue figures.

It said the €92m cost of the scheme in the latest week meant the total cost since it started in early April had reached over €2bn.

The Department of Social Protection said earlier this week that there were 345,000 people receiving a pandemic unemployment payment.

Together with the unemployed on the live register, the figures mean that there are 980,900 people relying on a welfare payment to make ends meet during the Covid-19 crisis.