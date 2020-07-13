160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus

Sign for the Workplace Relations Commission at Lansdowne House in Dublin. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 08:30 AM
Community Law and Mediation says there has been a massive spike in the number of work-related disputes due to Covid-19.

It has seen a surge of 160% in the number of people accessing its services because of the problems they are suffering.

It is welcoming the news that virtual hearings by the Workplace Relations Commission will start this week.

CEO of Community Law and Mediation, Rose Wall says the Government must help workers assert their rights.

"If indeed they do have the courage to initiate a claim they're often in a situation where they're up against an employer who has their own legal team and that raises obvious equality of arms issues," Ms Wall said.

"This is something that was being addressed by the last government and there was a joint Oireachtas committee on justice and equality examining the issue last December. 

"We would really call on the current government to revisit this issue and majorly review and overhaul the civil legal aid system."

