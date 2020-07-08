JYSK announce first Dublin store

Danish retail chain JYSK has announced it is coming to Dublin.

The brand, which specialises in household goods such as furniture and interior decor already has seven outlets in Ireland.

The 14,000 square feet store at Gulliver’s Retail Park in Northwood in Santry is due to open in October.

The retail chain has signed a 10-year lease on the Dublin space and work will begin next week.

They are currently recruiting for their Sligo outlet which is due to open next month.

By the end of 2021, JYSK plans to have 20 stores across the country, creating roughly 200 new jobs.

JYSK said that the deal shows that Ireland is well and truly emerging from lockdown.

The seven stores already trading have reopened as the lockdown restrictions have eased.

"It goes without saying that in this Covid-19 environment safety needs to come first but with unemployment in Ireland at a record high we all need to help," said Roni Tuominen of JYSK.

A spokesperson for Savills and Cushman & Wakefield said that the Dublin store is a significant move and shows that the industry has the potential to bounce back following the pandemic.

JYSK has over 2,500 outlets around the world.