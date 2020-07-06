Dealz eyes seven more stores as discount retailer prepares to open in Clonakilty

The owner Dealz-Poundland has opened three stores in the Republic and plans to open seven more this year as the discount retailer sees opportunities to expand in the Covid economic downturn with its Pep&Co clothing brand.
Dealz eyes seven more stores as discount retailer prepares to open in Clonakilty
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 16:37 PM
Eamon Quinn
Dealz Discount Store is coming to Clonakilty: The building, which used to house Lehane's Supermarket, is being prepared for its new tenants, Dealz, which is opening in July 2020. Picture: Andy Gibson
Dealz Discount Store is coming to Clonakilty: The building, which used to house Lehane's Supermarket, is being prepared for its new tenants, Dealz, which is opening in July 2020. Picture: Andy Gibson

The owner Dealz-Poundland has opened three stores in the Republic and plans to open seven more this year as the discount retailer sees opportunities to expand in the Covid economic downturn with its Pep&Co clothing brand.

Owned by Pepco - currently a subsidiary of troubled South African-based international retaining group Steinhoff - the company trades as Dealz in the Republic where it will have 99 stores after opening three new stores in Rathfarnham in Dublin, Clonakilty in Cork, and Buncrana in Donegal in recent weeks.

In the North, its Poundland name has 33 outlets where it plans to put more of Pep&Co clothing range without necessarily opening new outlets.

Dealz-Poundland has in the past said that its clothing brand Pep&Co competes with Penney’s.

Olivia McLoughlin, country manager, said it wants to open seven more Dealz stores this year in counties, including Roscommon and Tipperary, where it has no outlets.

Despite footfall still being down, the Covid downturn may help its cause as customers seek out discounters, while there are more opportunities on main streets where retailers have pulled out or won’t reopen, she said.

Steinhoff was hit by an accounting scandal three years ago and had lined up to sell Pepco - which operates in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic as well as Spain. That deal appears to have been delayed by the Covid lockdowns.

More in this section

JCRadiationOncologyCUH07 1.6m people in Ireland engaged in construction and finance sectors 
Ed Sheeran Performs In Perth Streaming drives 81% profits jump at Warner Music Ireland
wine-1952051_1280(1) Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 
business in irelandplace: clonakiltyplace: republicplace: rathfarnhamplace: dublinplace: corkplace: donegalplace: roscommonplace: tipperaryplace: polandplace: romaniaplace: hungaryplace: czech republicplace: spainperson: olivia mcloughlinperson: steinhofforganisation: dealzorganisation: dealz-poundlandorganisation: pep&coorganisation: pepcoorganisation: steinhofforganisation: buncranaorganisation: poundlandorganisation: penney’sorganisation: covid

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices