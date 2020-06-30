European stocks gain 12% in quarter despite Covid-19 economic toll

European stocks slipped in the latest session but ended strongly in the quarter after mounting a recovery despite the hit from the Covid-19 economic crisis.
European stocks gain 12% in quarter despite Covid-19 economic toll
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 20:05 PM
Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

European stocks slipped in the latest session but ended strongly in the quarter after mounting a recovery despite the hit from the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index looked set to post a more than 12% rise in the quarter - its best since March 2019 - as unprecedented stimulus, hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine, and relatively fewer virus cases in Europe powered a rebound from March lows.

Still, the index is down 13.6% for the year.

Asian stocks gained after data showed China's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June as the government lifted lockdowns and stepped up investment, helping the exporter-heavy German Dax index rise in early trade.

In the latest session, “the biggest quarterly drop in UK GDP in more than a generation helped contribute to a downbeat feel for the markets,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Combined with the warning from the World Health Organisation that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was yet to come, it’s easy to see why investors would be feeling nervous,” he said.

UK's Ftse-100 underperformed as data showed Britain's economy shrank by the most since 1979 in the first quarter of 2020 as households slashed their spending.

Also weighing on the Ftse index, Shell fell over 2% after saying it would write down the value of its assets. Reuters

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020 Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June
coronavirusplace: europeplace: ukperson: aj bellperson: russ mouldevent: -19event: covid-19event: crisisorganisation: covidorganisation: world health organisationorganisation: shellorganisation: reuters

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices