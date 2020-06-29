Contract for mobile ticketing app for buses and trains challenged by Payzone Ireland

Payment solutions provider Payzone Ireland is bringing a High Court challenge to a decision to award a contract to a UK company for a new mobile ticketing app for automated fare collection on buses, trams, and trains.
Ann O’Loughlin
Payment solutions provider Payzone Ireland is bringing a High Court challenge to a decision to award a contract to a UK company for a new mobile ticketing app for automated fare collection on buses, trams, and trains.

The contract was awarded to UK-based Cubic Transportation System which developed a new mobile ticketing app allowing public transport users to purchase and have their tickets on their phone.

While Payzone was not one of the tenderers for the contract, the court heard on Monday that it was a sub-contractor which provides an end point and payment gateway system for the existing Leap Card automated system. The contract was worth €50m to Payzone, its barrister told the court.

Payzone is seeking an order under EU public procurement regulations that the award of the contract by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to Cubic be set aside on grounds including an alleged failure to comply with those regulations.

It claims the NTA, among other things, failed to comply with its (NTA's) own tender documents, permitted an unlawful material amendment to the Cubic tender, failed to conduct a lawful process for the contract and acted in breach of the implied and/or collateral contract between Payzone and the NTA. Payzone says it was not treated in a fair manner.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said Payzone should have its judicial review leave application heard alongside Commercial Court proceedings over the matter which Payzone says it will be bringing. He adjourned the application to the Commercial Court.

