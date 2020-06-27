Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing

Dublin City Council has received a number of requests for extra outdoor seating from businesses.

Phase 3 of the coronavirus restrictions being eased begins on Monday, with 8 in 10 Dublin businesses expected to be open.

The council is also appealing to the public to leave space on public transport for essential workers.

Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon says they are working out how to provide businesses like restaurants, with extra space.

Mr Brabazon says: "There is also work done to try and facilitate businesses to open out into the public domain.

"There has been a good number of applications received by the city council and they are all being processed and you will see some of them being rolled out from Monday."

Transport authorities however were keen to underline the new Covid-19 travel regulations in place as the city opens up further.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said: "From next week, capacity on buses, trains and trams will increase from 20% to about 50%.

"In conjunction with this move, face coverings will be compulsory on all public transport services.

"Wearing a face covering in crowded situations such as public transport is already strongly recommended.

"Now it is to become mandatory."

Ms Graham said compliance will be important for sustaining public trust as many workers return to using public transport over the coming weeks.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy thanked the public for their ongoing compliance in recent weeks but warned: "Everything hasn’t returned to normal just yet, so it’s vital for the public to continue to take it easy and be mindful of health and safety measures required to protect all citizens."

"With this in mind we would urge people to wear face masks while on public transport or in locations where appropriate social distancing cannot be achieved."

