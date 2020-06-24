FBD sets aside €22m for Covid court battle and scraps shareholder dividend

FBD has scrapped its proposed €1 per share shareholder dividend for 2019 and has set aside €22m to cover potential costs from its pending legal battle with publicans over Covid-19 disruption cover.
FBD sets aside €22m for Covid court battle and scraps shareholder dividend
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 19:35 PM
Geoff Percival

FBD has scrapped its proposed €1 per share shareholder dividend for 2019 and has set aside €22m to cover potential costs from its pending legal battle with publicans over Covid-19 disruption cover.

However, the insurer said it sees the €22m as being “a precautionary reserve” and that it remains “strongly of the view” that its policies do not provide cover for a pandemic like Covid-19.

Last month FBD said it had received more than 700 coronavirus-linked business interruption claims from commercial clients, but said it would not be paying out over loss of business due to the Covid crisis.

FBD has around 1,300 pub owners among its business customers and a test case over Covid-19 business interruption cover is due before the Commercial Court in early October.

However, FBD said it is in the process of refunding motor customers as a result of the reduced car usage during the lockdown. The refunds will cost the group around €7m.

Refunds are also being offered to commercial customers whose businesses have been closed for the employers’ liability/public liability/business interruption elements of their cover for the closure period, with a further €7m of commercial refunds anticipated.

FBD said gross written premiums were down 3%, year-on-year, in the first five months of the year, as Covid impacted the economy.

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020 Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June
insuranceorganisation: fbdorganisation: covidorganisation: covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices