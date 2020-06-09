Distillery operator and its boss to go to mediation in row over suspension, court told

File image

A dispute between a co-founder and the managing director of the well-known Listoke Distillery and the company is to go to mediation, the High Court has heard.

Business woman Bronagh Conlon has brought High Court proceedings against Co Louth-based Listoke Distillery Limited challenging her purported suspension from her position as the firm's managing director.

Ms Conlon, represented by Padraic Lyons Bl, had sought orders including an injunction lifting her suspension from duty on May 22 last.

She also sought orders including a declaration the her suspension, pending an investigation into the provenance of a shareholders agreement entered into in 2018, is invalid and not necessary.

Ms Conlon strongly denies any wrong-doing.

Her application for an injunction, which is opposed by the company represented by Marcus Dowling Bl came before Mr Justice Garrett Simons today.

Suspension lifted

Following discussions between the parties, Mr Lyons told the court his client's application for an injunction could be adjourned as the parties had agreed to enter mediation.

Retired Court of Appeal judge Mr Justice Michael Peart had been identified as the person to conduct the mediation, counsel said.

In addition counsel said that both sides were agreeable to his client's suspension being lifted.

Counsel added if the mediation does not resolve matter the parties will return to court later this month counsel said.

Mr Dowling said his client was consenting to those steps.

Mr Justice Simons, after adjourning the matter, wished the parties every success in the mediation.

Listoke Distillery, located at Tenure, Dunleer, Co Louth, produces the Listoke 1777 brand of Irish gin as well as operates a gin school.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic the business has stopped its regular activities and has been manufacturing hand sanitiser.