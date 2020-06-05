Dispute between Citywest Hotel owner and neighbour comes before High Court

The owners of the Citywest Hotel complex Dublin have launched High Court proceedings against two of its neighbours who it is alleged have started building works on part of the hotel's lands.

The action has been brought by Cape Wrath Hotel Unlimited Company, which acquired the well-known hotel and conference center in 2014, against Glen Walker and Sarah Walker, of Saggart Lakes, Saggart Co Dublin.

Eoghan Cole Bl, instructed by solicitor Aonghus McClafferty of Eversheds Sutherland, for the Hotel said that the dispute relates to a parcel of land it claims was part of the no longer used 'Executive Golf Course', near the Walkers' home.

The hotel says it owns the lands.

However, it claims that Mr Glen Walker has asserted a claim over the lands. It is claimed that last month Mr Walker commenced works, using an excavator, on the lands which are estimated to be less than 100 square meters in size.

Counsel said the Walkers have no rights nor interest in the disputed land.

Counsel said the hotel owner has asked the defendants to cease works, but they have failed to give any undertakings to do so.

Counsel said the defendant has said he was prepared to sell the disputed lands to Cape Wrath.

Counsel said that in addition to the disputed lands it also appeared that Cape Wrath owned a small sliver of land on the Walkers' side of the boundary wall.

Counsel said his client has made it clear to the defendants that it does not want to take that piece of land back.

In its action, the hotel owner seeks declarations from the court including that it is the beneficial owner of the land at the centre of the dispute, and that the Walkers have no interest or rights over said lands.

It also seeks an injunction restraining the defendants from trespassing on its property and from carrying out any works, including interfering with the boundary wall between their properties.

The matter came before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty today, who on an ex-parte basis granted the hotel owners permission to serve short notice of their proceedings on the Walkers.

The case was adjourned and will return before the court next week.