Massive queues as Ikea Belfast opens doors again

Massive queues formed as home furnishings retailer Ikea opened its doors for the first time in months in Belfast.
Massive queues as Ikea Belfast opens doors again
IKEA in Belfast opens its door for the first time since the lockdown began, with hundreds of shoppers queuing to get in. Pictures: Liam McBurney
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 13:22 PM
Press Association

Massive queues formed as home furnishings retailer Ikea opened its doors for the first time in months in Belfast.

Samantha Fisher and her daughter Atlanta, from Groomsport, near Bangor in Co Down, queued from 8am.

They have a bedroom to furnish which has lain empty for weeks during the pandemic lockdown.

Ms Fisher said: “I wanted my dressing table.

“My room is empty because I did it up a few months ago and it is just a big space ready for it to go in.

“So that will be my husband’s job tonight, to build it and put it together.”

They also bought mirrors, blankets and outdoor furnishings.

People were allowed into the cavernous store in small numbers from 9am.

Extra screens have been installed to protect staff.

Wipes were available at pay points.

Ms Fisher said: “Everybody was very helpful.”

She worked for Flybe and was made redundant at the start of March when the airline collapsed.

Her daughter was studying and said everything had been put on pause.

Ms Fisher said: “Things are starting to change a bit now, at least you are able to get out of the house and see your friends.

“I feel sorry for the young ones because they are missing all their friends.”

More in this section

Brexit Breakfast Briefing pic1.jpg 'One in three' of all firms worry about running out of cash in Covid-19 storm          
DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
coronavirusplace: belfastplace: atlantaplace: groomsportplace: bangorplace: co downperson: samantha fisherperson: fisherorganisation: ikea belfastorganisation: ikeaorganisation: flybe

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices