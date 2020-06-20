News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WHO chief warns Covid-19 still 'spreading fast'

South African patient tested for coronavirus. Picture: AP/Jerome Delay
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 08:50 AM

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped globally.

More than 150,000 cases have been reported in a single day - that is a record number.

Most of the new infections were in the Americas, South Asia and the Middle East.

Tedros Adhanom from the WHO says global safety measures are still vital. 

Mr Adhanom says: "The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. 

"Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. 

"But the virus is still spreading fast."

