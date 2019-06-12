Tory leadership contender Sajid Javid says UK needs 'new kind of leader'

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid has launched his bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, introduced Mr Javid at his press conference pitching for the leadership of the party.

Ms Davidson, mother to Finn with fiancee Jen Wilson, said: "I'm a new mum who needs a pretty big reason right now to jump on a flight and spend extra hours away from my boy.

"I wouldn't do it for just anyone.

"This is a phrase I have not used very often, but he's the man for me."

Mr Javid outlined a number of occasions when he felt like an "outsider".

He said: "When I was at secondary school, the other kids told me about their summer holidays.

"I only ever went to Rochdale on holiday, so I pretended to go on holiday and they couldn't tell whether this was a tan or not.

"I was told kids like me should know their limits, and kids like me should stay in their lane.

"So when I got racially abused in school by the toughest guy in school, well, rightly or wrongly, I punched him."

Mr Javid, acknowledging the delays that a Commons vote blocking a no-deal Brexit had made to his pitch for Tory leader, added: "And when Labour tried to kybosh this launch of my leadership campaign, because the leadership campaign they fear the most, they failed and here we are.

"And can I thank you all for waiting."

On presenting a different image to voters, Mr Javid said: "I know we can do this because in one part of the UK, we are already doing it.

"For years we were behind in Scotland - we all heard Labour's joke about the number of pandas north of the border.

"Then the Scottish Tories threw out central casting and picked someone totally different. Someone who made people look at our party again.

"Ruth Davidson brought that change and with her she brought huge gains."

Mr Javid said: “I believe now more than ever that at this moment as we face the challenges that are unlike any that we have faced before, this calls for a new kind of leadership and a new kind of leader.

“A leader is not just for Christmas, or just for Brexit.

“We can’t risk going with someone who feels like the short-term, comfort zone choice.”