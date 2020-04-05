Spain begins to see improvement as Covid-19 death rate falls

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain has fallen for the third day in a row with the rate of the outbreak continuing to slow.

Spain is the country with the second-highest number of infections after the United States.

More than 670 people died there since yesterday, but that is down from 809 the day before.

That is the first time new deaths have fallen below 800 new fatalities in the past week.

The total number of deaths has passed 12,400.

Spain recorded 6,023 confirmed new infections on Sunday, taking the national tally to 130,759.

That is down from an increase of 7,026 infections in the previous 24-hour period, confirming the downward tendency of the past week.

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, wants to extend its lockdown until the end of the month.

He does feel however that they are "starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

As its outbreak loses steam, Spain’s government has started to cautiously consider when it can start to reactivate an economy that has been shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work.