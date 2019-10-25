News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Snakehead’ gangs linked to past Chinese migrant deaths in UK

‘Snakehead’ gangs linked to past Chinese migrant deaths in UK
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 08:30 PM

The 39 people found dead in a lorry in Essex may have been victims of a Chinese “snakehead” gang, it is feared.

The gangs are known for smuggling people into other countries and are often thought to have links with Chinese organised crime groups known as triads.

Victims are reportedly typically targeted in the south-eastern coastal region of Fujian in China, and many are living in abject poverty, with hopes of travelling to wealthier western countries including the US, Australia and the UK.

They are usually required to pay thousands of pounds for the journey, and this can result in them building up large debts which then fall to their families to pay if they are unable to.

Snakehead gangs have been linked to the deaths of Chinese migrants in Dover in 2000, and Lancashire in 2004.

Edward Henry QC, a barrister at QEB Hollis Whiteman Chambers, told the PA news agency victims are “ruthlessly commoditised” and “no thought was given for their safety”, adding: “They are mortgaged for the rest of their lives. They pay so much to be smuggled.

“When they arrive they are often exploited.”

Mr Henry, who has worked on several cases where there have been links to snakehead gangs, said one of their hallmarks was “extreme and indiscriminate violence” and they are part of an “international, complex network”, adding: “It’s a multi-national industry.”

READ MORE

Fourth arrest over 39 migrants found dead in lorry as man from Northern Ireland detained at airport

He said they are often heavily involved in protection, vice and to some extent drugs, as well as the sex trade.

Mike Gradwell, a former detective superintendent who worked on the Morecambe Bay investigation, described snakehead gangs as “criminal travel agents”.

The gangs are said to tout their work in the streets as they hunt for victims with promises of better lives.

Some claim the victims are flown from China to Europe, where they are hidden among cargo in lorries, and driven without food, water, ventilation or toilets.

‘Snakehead’ gangs linked to past Chinese migrant deaths in UK

While some of the migrants make arrangements for the journey willingly, in the belief they will be able to make a better life for themselves in the UK, others become beholden to the traffickers and exploited for the sex trade and forced into labour.

One of the most notorious gang leaders was Cheng Chui Ping, who became known as “the mother of all snakeheads”.

READ MORE

Northern Irish man, 48, becomes fourth person to be arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe

According to FBI archives, the New York shopkeeper was once seen as “one of the most powerful underworld figures” in the city.

Referred to also as Jing Ping Chen, she ran her operations from a shop in Manhattan’s Chinatown, where she was nicknamed “Sister Ping”.

She went to the US illegally from her home town, Fujian, in the 1980s and was thought to be actively involved in criminality from then until 2000.

She was jailed for 35 years in 2005 for money laundering and smuggling offences and died in prison in 2014.

The FBI described her crimes as “extensive and lucrative”, smuggling as many as 3,000 illegal immigrants from China to the US alone, making more than 40 million dollars (£31 million) in the process.

‘Snakehead’ gangs linked to past Chinese migrant deaths in UK

Using the money she launched a travel agency, owned restaurants, a clothing store and houses in the city, as well as property in Hong Kong and a farm in South Africa.

She was linked to the case of 58 Chinese migrants who suffocated in a sealed refrigeration truck on the way to Dover in June 2000.

Although described as the group’s ringleader, she escaped conviction but was instead jailed and fined for separate smuggling offences.

Snakehead gangs are also thought to have been involved in the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster in 2004.

Some 21 Chinese cockle pickers drowned in rising tides in Lancashire after being sent to gather shellfish. Two more were thought to have died but their bodies were not found.

READ MORE

'I'm dying...I can't breathe': Last text of young Vietnamese woman feared to be among Essex lorry dead

More on this topic

Fourth arrest over 39 migrants found dead in lorry as man from Northern Ireland detained at airportFourth arrest over 39 migrants found dead in lorry as man from Northern Ireland detained at airport

Northern Irish man, 48, becomes fourth person to be arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe Northern Irish man, 48, becomes fourth person to be arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe

'I'm dying...I can't breathe': Last text of young Vietnamese woman feared to be among Essex lorry dead'I'm dying...I can't breathe': Last text of young Vietnamese woman feared to be among Essex lorry dead

Two more arrests over 39 bodies found in Essex lorryTwo more arrests over 39 bodies found in Essex lorry

TOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Major disruption at London Euston after boy falls from bridgeMajor disruption at London Euston after boy falls from bridge

Weinstein mocked and jeered during rare public appearanceWeinstein mocked and jeered during rare public appearance

Russian soldier kills eight fellow servicemen at base in SiberiaRussian soldier kills eight fellow servicemen at base in Siberia

Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison termFelicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term


Lifestyle

Here’s everything you need to know.What is social media app TikTok and is it safe for kids?

There are some things parents can watch out for if they want their daughter to grow up an empowered young woman.5 tips for raising a feminist daughter

It’s the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei – and you could buy a house or two for the same price.Is this one of the most expensive dresses in the world?

From polka dot kettles and Cobh Cathedral prints to new three-seater sofas, Esther N McCarthy shines a light on the most eye-catching products this week.Wish List: Polka dot kitchenware, colourful prints of Cobh and three-seater sofas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »