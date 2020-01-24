News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six dead in German mass shooting incident - reports

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 03:02 PM

Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the south-western German town of Rot am See, police said.

A suspect has been arrested and no further suspects are believed to be at large, Aalen police said.

“According to my information, there were six dead and several injured,” police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.

Police at the scene in Rot Am See (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
“We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker,” he said.

Mr Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) north west of Munich.

