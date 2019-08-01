News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Netherlands law banning burka-style clothing comes into force today

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:37 AM

A new Dutch law has come into force banning face-covering clothing, including the burka and niqab worn by some conservative Muslim women, on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions.

The Netherlands, long seen as a bastion of tolerance and religious freedom, is the latest European country to introduce such a ban, following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.

Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law, formally called the “partial ban on face-covering clothing”, and an Islamic political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the 150-euro fines for anybody caught breaking it.

Very few women in the Netherlands wear a burka or niqab and it is unclear how strenuously the law will be enforced.

