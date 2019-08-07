News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

More than 4,000 apply for 83 Facebook-funded reporter roles in UK

More than 4,000 apply for 83 Facebook-funded reporter roles in UK
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 07:00 PM

4,400 people applied for Facebook-funded community news reporters scheme, it has emerged.

The candidates were vying for 83 regional newsroom positions which are to paid for by Facebook.

The scheme is part of a £4.5m partnership project with the UK's National Council for the Training of Journalists. Facebook will cover the salaries, expenses and training costs for new journalists.

The Press Gazette go on to report how the social media giant invited the first group of 33 community news reporters to its London offices in June where they were given a two-day training session covering digital news gathering and content creation.

NCTJ head of partnerships Will Gore, a former Independent executive editor, told Press Gazette that recruitment for the project was “90 per cent there”.

He revealed that two reporters left the scheme shortly after starting but have since been replaced and said retention on the scheme had been “remarkably good”.

The first Facebook community reporter was hired by Newsquest in March and started work at the publisher’s Worcester office.

READ MORE

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek island

More on this topic

Irish Times in €2.6m operating profit before cost of Irish Examiner Group purchaseIrish Times in €2.6m operating profit before cost of Irish Examiner Group purchase

The ‘No Stone Unturned’ decision: Welcome win for press freedomThe ‘No Stone Unturned’ decision: Welcome win for press freedom

Loughinisland journalists urge police to ‘stop digging’ after court hearingLoughinisland journalists urge police to ‘stop digging’ after court hearing

INM shareholders to consider proposed Mediahuis takeover at special meeting next month INM shareholders to consider proposed Mediahuis takeover at special meeting next month

FacebookTOPIC: Media news

More in this Section

‘World’s largest parrot’ stood 1m tall and may have eaten other parrots‘World’s largest parrot’ stood 1m tall and may have eaten other parrots

Astronomers identify ‘transition phase’ in celestial colour changeAstronomers identify ‘transition phase’ in celestial colour change

Staring out seagulls is the secret to protecting your chips, scientists sayStaring out seagulls is the secret to protecting your chips, scientists say

China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall has advice on making the most of a bloom that guarantees a display of colour.How to make the most of hydrangeas to guarantee a display of colour

As legendary comics writer Alan Moore slips into retirement, some of his Irish contemporaries tell Donal O’Keeffe about the genius who had such a huge influence on popular cultureLegendary comics writer has Moore power to his art

I am a big animal lover, but, when I was a child, my family only had hamsters and bunnies, never cats or dogs.Mum's the word: My daughter Joan’s growing fear is starting to dog her

MAYONNAISE is a handy store-cupboard ingredient to try on hot broccoli, roasted vegetables, new potatoes, to add last-minute creaminess to a stir fry, or in grated carrot salad.Dress to impress: Eight mayos put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »