Indonesia lifts tsunami warning triggered by Sulawesi quake

Indonesia's geophysics agency said it has ended a tsunami warning that was triggered by a strong earthquake east of Sulawesi island.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, which was centred at a depth of 17 kilometres (10.5 miles), had a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicentre of the quake was far from the central Sulawesi city of Palu, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in September, but it was felt there and people ran into the streets in panic.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake was felt in different areas for four to six seconds.

He said some eastern coastal areas and islands had ordered residents to go to higher ground.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

More than 4,400 people were killed in the Palu disaster.