Gang-rape victim accuses investigating police officer of raping her

A woman in Pakistan who had allegedly been gang-raped has accused a police officer investigating her case of raping her.

The woman from the city of Uch Sharif claims that she registered her gang-rape case three months previously and it was given to an officer from the Ahmedpur East Saddar police station.

She claims that on February 12, the officer called her for questioning. She alleges that the policeman met her at the police station and then took her to a house next door on the pretext of taking her statement.

However, she then claims that he raped her and filmed the attack before threatening her if she reported it.

Local law enforcement have since arrested the assistant sub-inspector, according to English-language newspaper Dawn.