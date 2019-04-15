NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Gang-rape victim accuses investigating police officer of raping her

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 01:21 PM

A woman in Pakistan who had allegedly been gang-raped has accused a police officer investigating her case of raping her.

The woman from the city of Uch Sharif claims that she registered her gang-rape case three months previously and it was given to an officer from the Ahmedpur East Saddar police station.

She claims that on February 12, the officer called her for questioning. She alleges that the policeman met her at the police station and then took her to a house next door on the pretext of taking her statement.

However, she then claims that he raped her and filmed the attack before threatening her if she reported it.

Local law enforcement have since arrested the assistant sub-inspector, according to English-language newspaper Dawn.

READ MORE

Easyjet apologises after passengers left stranded when flight takes off without them

More on this topic

Things you can do to save yourself from Game of Thrones spoilers

No decision on National Broadband Plan this week as 500,000 homes await high-speed broadband

Five hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Galway

New map can point the way in mobile blackspots

KEYWORDS

Pakistanrapecrime

More in this Section

Assange attempted ‘centre for spying’ in Ecuadorian embassy, says president

Ukip MEP quits to join Farage’s new Brexit Party

‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Man charged over Grenfell Tower effigy video


Lifestyle

It’s 60 years since Some Like It Hot was released

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »