NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

DNA sample 'very standard' says Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 01:17 PM
Rebecca Stiffe

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen, has said in a statement that it is "very standard" for police to request a DNA sample as part of their investigations.

A warrant for a DNA sample from the Juventus star has been issued by police in Las Vegas investigating rape allegations made against the footballer.

Kathryn Mayorga has alleged the former Manchester United forward raped her back in 2009, then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000 (€323,000).

Mr Christiansen said:

"Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.

Ronaldo has always denied the allegations and called the allegations "fake news" on his Instagram hours after the suit was filed.

He said: “You want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”


KEYWORDS

Cristiano Ronaldoallegations

Related Articles

Date set for Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud trial

Ronaldo brushes off allegations ahead of Old Trafford return: ‘My lawyers are confident and I am too’

Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet for Juventus amid rape allegation controversy

Juventus tweets support for Cristiano Ronaldo while Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by rape claims

More in this Section

Investigators in ‘rape’ case seeking Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border amid impasse over wall funding

Right to be forgotten from search engines dealt blow at EU court

Nicolas Maduro sworn in for second term as Venezuela’s president


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »