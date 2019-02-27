Czech parliament approves short-term plan protecting British citizens in no-deal Brexit

The Czech Parliament has approved a government plan to guarantee the short-term rights of British citizens in the country in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit.

The lower house approved the plan in January, and the upper house, or the Senate, has followed suit in a 72-1 vote on Wednesday.

The plan means that the roughly 8,000 Britons currently living in the country would retain their rights immediately after Brexit, even if Britain crashes out of the EU in March with no deal.

They would retain basically the same rights as citizens of EU countries for a transitional period until December 31 2020.

"The goal of the law is to prevent serious complications" those Britons might face, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told politicians.

