Croatian capital sealed off as gunman kills six

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 11:51 AM

A man has shot dead six people including a 10-year-old child in Zagreb, before killing himself, Croatian police said.

The man suspected of the killings took his own life early on Friday after a chase that saw large parts of the Croatian capital sealed off, officers said.

Police found the bodies late on Thursday in a quiet neighbourhood. Two men and three women were also killed. A seven-month old baby was found unharmed.

Croatian media reported that the suspect's ex-wife and her partner were among the victims.

Media said witnesses described hearing loud cries before the shots were fired.

Zagreb mayor Milan Bandic described the attack as an "isolated incident" and a "domestic violence case" as he sought to reassure the residents.

"There is no sign of any organised unrest or terror threat in the capital Zagreb, which is most important," he said in a televised statement.

Security is written in Zagreb with capital letters.

Such crimes are very rare in the generally quiet and safe Croatian capital.

