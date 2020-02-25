News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tenerife hotel quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:16 AM

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The move comes as China and South Korea have reported more cases of the coronavirus as clusters of the disease grow in Europe and the Middle East amid rising global concern.

It comes as 11 Italian towns in the Northern Province of Lombardy have now gone into lockdown as a seventh person died of coronavirus on Monday, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 229.

