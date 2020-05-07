Black people four times more likely to die with coronavirus, UK study

Black men and women are more than four times more likely to die a coronavirus-related death than white people, new analysis by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests.

Black males in England and Wales are 4.2 times more likely, while black women are 4.3 times more likely to die after contracting the virus, after accounting for age.

People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and mixed ethnicities also had an increased risk of death involving Covid-19 compared with those of white ethnicity, the ONS found.

After adjusting for socio-demographic characteristics – including deprivation – and self-reported health and disability at the 2011 Census, males of Black ethnicity still have a #COVID19 mortality risk that is 1.9 times higher than those of White ethnicity https://t.co/922GvXeCph pic.twitter.com/cKjRrvrcXG — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 7, 2020

The analysis looked at how coronavirus has affected different ethnic groups from March 2 to April 10, registered by 17 April.

As ethnicity is not recorded on death certificates, the ONS linked these to the 2011 Census which includes self-reported ethnicity.

The ONS said the results suggest that the difference is partly due to socio-economic disadvantage and other circumstances, but some of the reasons remain unexplained.

After taking account of other factors, such as health and disability, black men and women were 1.9 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those of white ethnicity.

Bangladeshi and Pakistani males were 1.8 times more likely, and Bangladeshi and Pakistani females 1.6 times more likely, than white people when these factors were accounted for.

The ONS found increased mortality rates due to Covid-19 for all ethnic minority groups, except for in Chinese women.

Meanwhile, the #COVID19 mortality risk for females of Black ethnicity is also 1.9 times higher than for those of White ethnicity https://t.co/N1VNpHtfQO pic.twitter.com/RM9PuGNYDY — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 7, 2020

Overall, 83.8% of the deaths occurred in people of white ethnicity, with black people making up the largest minority ethnic group, accounting for 6% of the overall deaths recorded within the date range, the ONS said.

Its findings are similar to NHS England data which, when ethnicity could be established, found 82.7% of deaths were in white people and 5.7% in black people.

The ONS said a “substantial part of the difference in Covid-19 mortality between ethnic groups is explained by the different circumstances in which members of those groups are known to live, such as areas with socio-economic deprivation”.

It continued: “Geographic and socio-economic factors were accounting for over half of the difference in risk between males and females of black and white ethnicity.

“However, these factors do not explain all of the difference, suggesting that other causes are still to be identified.”

It said some individuals may have different socio-economic characteristics that were not included in the ONS model, which could explain some of the difference.

It also suggested that some ethnic groups may be “over-represented in public-facing occupations” and therefore more likely to be infected.

The ONS plans to examine the link between occupation and risk.

Britain's Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said the figures showing black people were at greater risk of death from Covid were “appalling”.

The Labour MP for Tottenham tweeted: “It is urgent the causes of this disproportionality are investigated. Action must be taken to protect black men and women – as well as people from all backgrounds – from the virus.”

As the figures were released, mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for ethnicity to be recorded on death certificates so the true toll on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities is not missed.

He said: “We need to fully expose the effect it is having on our communities, have honest conversations about what is behind it, why it is happening, and work hard to tackle these problems.

“That’s why I’m calling for greater transparency and bringing city leaders together to see what we can do.

“I’m working hard to do all I can to support and fight for London’s diverse communities, but the Government cannot ignore the structural problems in our society that mean minority ethnic Londoners are more likely to work in lower paid jobs, live in overcrowded accommodation and suffer from underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk.”