Bernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgery

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:06 PM

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has cancelled all further appearances after having emergency heart surgery.

The 78-year-old Democrat was taken to hospital yesterday with chest pain.

He's now said to be recovering and in good spirits.

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters on Tuesday night but did not mention any health concerns about the candidate. Mr Shakir said the “state of the campaign is strong” and played up Mr Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter.

Mr Sanders recently cancelled some appearances in South Carolina because he had lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.

The Democratic field’s oldest candidate sometimes jokingly refers to his age at events, especially when interacting with younger participants.

His aides have tried to project him as a candidate with energy levels that surpass his 2016 presidential campaign.

He is one of three candidates over 70 in the Democratic primary, which has spurred debate over whether the party should rally behind a new generation of political leaders.

His health scare is certain to revive that discussion in the weeks before the next presidential debate this month.

A letter released by his physician in 2016 cited a history of mildly elevated cholesterol but no heart disease.

- Additional reporting by Press Association

