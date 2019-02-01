The publication of a first Annual Report is a significant milestone in the term of a director general. Tom Ryan has served in that role since April 2018 and it is fair to say that it has been a bumpy ride.

But nobody can doubt his decency and sincerity, and it shines through his annual report. It is not without its difficulties, but there is an engagement in the report that is a welcome shift of tone.

Tom Ryan at the publication of the Director General’s Annual Report on Wednesday at Croke Park. Ryan’s capacity to grasp this thorniest of issues and drag it to the centre of debate in the GAA could define his tenure as director general, reckons Paul Rouse. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

To begin with, the best news contained therein: the slow, painstaking moves to create a ‘combined entity’ between the GAA, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and An Cumann Camogaiochta are continuing to make progress.