St Colman’s knock out reigning Harty Cup champions Ardscoil Rís

St Colman’s College Fermoy 2-19 Ardscoil Rís 1-15

By Therese O’Callaghan

St Colman’s College finished top of Group A in the Dr Harty Cup at Kilmallock yesterday completing three wins out of three and qualification for the quarter-final stage. However, it brought an end to the reign of champions Ardscoil Rís, with Nenagh CBS taking second place.

This was a polished performance from the Cork side. Led by midfield pairing Eoin Carey and Darragh Flynn who shared eight points between them, they got off the mark straight away with a goal from James Kearney inside two minutes.

Ardscoil Rís went a point up after 10 minutes thanks to a brace each from Cathal O’Neill and Conor Bourke, but St Colman’s outscored them six points to two, to move three points clear in the second quarter. That gap remained to the interval, 1-8 to 0-8. But, the Limerick team will rue a couple of missed goal opportunities.

St Colman’s signalled their intent straight from the restart with a Flynn point. Within six minutes they took a hold of proceedings, and had stretched the lead to five points, despite the best efforts of O’Neill who totalled 1-7. At the three-quarter mark, there was four points between the teams but Ardscoil Rís couldn’t get any closer.

By the time David Lardner registered his eighth point (six frees) in the 52nd minute, the margin stretched to 1-18 to 0-13. And when substitute Padraig O’Leary found the net a minute later, the outcome was well and truly decided.

Ardscoil Rís did peg back a goal at the death when Shane O’Brien was fouled and O’Neill scored the resultant penalty. However, it was St Colman’s day, who dominated this third round from pillar to post.

Scorers for St Colman’s: D Lardner (0-8, 0-6 frees), D Flynn and E Carey (0-4 each), J Kearney and P O’Leary (1-0 each), D Morrison, P O’Flynn and C Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: C O’Neill (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees), C Bourke (0-4), S Long (0-3), A Moriarty (0-1).

St Colman’s: B Hogan (Bride Rovers); L Ahearne (Fermoy), J Scannell (Fermoy), C O’Brien (St Catherine’s); G Lardner (Fermoy), E Roche (Bride Rovers), J Molloy (Fermoy); E Carey (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); D Lardner (Fermoy), C Ryan (Bride Rovers), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers); D Morrison (Castlelyons), B Roche (Bride Rovers), J Kearney (Castlelyons).

Subs: L Doocey (Castlelyons) for J Molloy (half-time), P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for C Ryan (43), D O’Connor (Castletownroche) for D Morrison (54), C Barry (Bride Rovers) for P O’Flynn (55), E Buckley (Ballyhooly) for E Roche (59).

Ardscoil Rís: C O’Brien (Clonlara); J McMahon (Clonlara), E Keogh (Cratloe), B Daly (Kilmallock); S Devanney (Sixmilebridge), C Coughlan (Ballybrown), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); A McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), A O’Connor (Ballybrown), S Long (Na Piarsaigh), C Bourke (Clonlara), A Moriarty (Clonlara); B O’Connor (Ballybrown), S Connolly (Adare), C O’Neill (Crecora).

Subs: S Begley (Clonlara) for B O’Connor (40), S O’Brien (Kilmallock) for S Connolly (48), C Jagana (Mungret/St Paul’s) for A O’Connor (52).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).