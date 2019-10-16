'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 were dealt a blow in Geneva last night as hosts Switzerland scored a well-deserved 2-0 victory.

It could have been worse for Mick McCarthy's men as goalkeeper Darren Randolph saved a second half penalty to keep the Boys in Green in with a fighting chance.

In fact, if it were not for the Middlesbrough shot-stopper, if could have been an even more forgettable night for the Irish supporters.

Randolph's exploits between the sticks didn't go unnoticed as he stood out in what was an otherwise poor display.

"Yet again, Ireland’s hero," was how the performance was described by Paul Dowling in his Irish Examiner player ratings.

This sentiment was shared widely from fans reacting to events at the Stade de Genève.

How is Darren Randolph playing in the Championship? Been unbelievable for Ireland for years. October 15, 2019

Darren Randolph mandatory weekly wonder save. pic.twitter.com/HqL0o7Cdtu — anthony vickers (@untypicalboro) October 15, 2019

It baffles me how Darren Randolph isn’t at a bigger club. Phenomenal keeper at the top stage — Kildare Gunner (@KildareGunner) October 15, 2019

I really hope Darren Randolph's legacy in years to come accurately reflects just how consistent he was for his country. — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) October 15, 2019

Obviously Darren Randolph was man of the match but Glenn Whelan was our best outfield player October 15, 2019

Ireland will need Randolph to be at his best again next month will Denmark come to Dublin for the do-or-die clash at the Aviva Stadium.