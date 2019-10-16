News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva

Darren Randolph makes a save during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland at Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:37 AM

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 were dealt a blow in Geneva last night as hosts Switzerland scored a well-deserved 2-0 victory.

It could have been worse for Mick McCarthy's men as goalkeeper Darren Randolph saved a second half penalty to keep the Boys in Green in with a fighting chance.

In fact, if it were not for the Middlesbrough shot-stopper, if could have been an even more forgettable night for the Irish supporters.

Randolph's exploits between the sticks didn't go unnoticed as he stood out in what was an otherwise poor display.

"Yet again, Ireland’s hero," was how the performance was described by Paul Dowling in his Irish Examiner player ratings.

This sentiment was shared widely from fans reacting to events at the Stade de Genève.

Ireland will need Randolph to be at his best again next month will Denmark come to Dublin for the do-or-die clash at the Aviva Stadium.

TOPIC: European Championship Qualifiers

