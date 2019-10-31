News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

We won’t go into excuse mode, says Perth

We won’t go into excuse mode, says Perth
‘We’ve dealt with not having Chris at the start of the season. He was missing for the first four games of the season with a knee ligament, so we’ve coped before,’ says Dundalk manager Vinny Perth regarding Chris Shields’ suspension for Sunday’s FAI Cup final. Picture: Inpho/Oisin Keniry.
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth has said that Dundalk will not get into “excuse-making mode” about the shock loss of Chris Shields through suspension for the FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers.

But the Lilywhites head coach said he will wait until after Sunday’s big game before getting into the mechanics of how the midfielder was left exposed to the risk of picking up what proved a hugely costly yellow card – his eighth of the season — by playing in what was effectively a dead rubber league game for the champions against Cork City two weeks ago.

“I have always been open and honest with the media but I think that I can leave the ins and outs of it until after Sunday,” said Perth, who revealed that he only learned about the suspension last Saturday morning.

“Look, there are loads of different things that could and should have happened. As head of the football club I take responsibility for it, the football part of it. I’ll go into the ins and outs of if after Sunday.

"I don’t think that we need to get into excuse-making mode in any way, shape or form. We accept it and move on.

Chris is extremely disappointed but there you go, we have accepted it and the rest of the squad has. Remember, I look after 24 players in the squad and another seven or eight members of staff.

"There are 24 people looking forward to this weekend. It’s just unfortunate for Chris as a person. I think that we are known as a free-flowing football team with a lot of skilful players — Duffy, McEleney, Hoban’s goals.

“And he is slightly different than them but he is Mr Dundalk at the same time so it’s very disappointing for him.”

Replacing Shields will not be straight-forward, he conceded.

“It’s probably the one position where we don’t have an exact replica,” he said.

“But we’ve dealt with not having Chris at the start of the season. He was missing for the first four games of the season with a knee ligament, so we’ve coped before.

“The one thing we do is we train in a structured way where we work on different scenarios. We’re prepared for this. It will be a big noise for everyone else, and it will be the chatter of the town. But we’ve accepted it over the weekend and we move on.”

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley expressed sympathy for Shields and suggested that the rules should be changed to wipe yellow cards for the cup final.

“I’m disappointed for him, to be honest, because he’s a top player,” said the Hoops boss.

Players like him deserve to play in games like this and occasions like this. It’s about showcasing the league, it’s the best two teams in the country and you want the best players on the pitch — and he’s one of them. I feel for him as an individual, I genuinely do, he’s earned the right to play here.

Although Bradley only learned of Shield’s suspension just before attending a cup final media day at the Aviva Stadium yesterday, the Rovers manager insisted the midfielder’s absence won’t affect how Rovers approach the task of trying to dethrone the holders on Sunday.

“It doesn’t alter anything, how we’ve prepared, nothing. I only found out about it when I came here but it doesn’t alter anything we do. He’s obviously a big player for them and they will miss him no matter what way you cut it up. You’d like to see him on the pitch, he’s a good player.

“They (yellow cards) should be wiped for the cup final but the rules are there, aren’t they? It’s happened a few players over the years. We had to be careful because Ronan (Finn) was very close to missing as well, so the last few weeks we’ve had to be careful with Ronan.”

More on this topic

Wexford all out to bring home a trophyWexford all out to bring home a trophy

Superb Rashford free-kick sees United throughSuperb Rashford free-kick sees United through

Real Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling LeganesReal Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling Leganes

Phoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury rebornPhoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury reborn


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Vinny PerthSoccerTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Superb Rashford free-kick sees United throughSuperb Rashford free-kick sees United through

O’Malley delivers at the deathO’Malley delivers at the death

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from headingPremier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading

Real Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling LeganesReal Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling Leganes


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »