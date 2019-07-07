News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US Women's Soccer jersey becomes Nike's #1 ever sold in one season

United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino).
By Rebecca Stiffe
Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 02:43 PM

The United States Women's home soccer jersey has become the number one best-selling soccer jersey, men's or women's, ever sold on Nike.com in a single season.

The United States will take on The Netherlands today at 4pm in the Women's World Cup final which has seen a surge in viewership this year. Both teams are sponsored by Nike.

Nike Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker said what was most exciting is that the company "delivered broad-based growth through our complete portfolio", a balance seen across 'Geographies, men's and women's and key categories".

Mr Parker said: "Our momentum in Women’s is a great example of how our renewed focus is really moving the needle through thoughtful design, powerful brand messages and digitally-led distribution.

"You’re obviously seeing it now with all the energy around World Cup.

"To start the tournament nearly two-thirds of the teams wore Nike kits and half the players wore our boots. The exposure is driving outstanding sell-through in kits high performance bras and lifestyle extensions.

He continued: "For me, personally the groundswell of support around the world for the athletes and teams has been truly inspiring."

The opening game of the Women's World Cup this year between France and South Korea saw 9.83 million people tune in to watch it on television in France.

That is the largest television audience for a French women's soccer match.

Goal.com reports that the Women's World Cup matches this year could exceed one billion viewers following today's final, and that so far the tournament has reached an audience of 850 million since it began on June 7.

The rise in popularity has prompted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to suggest an expansion for the 2023 Women's World Cup and doubling of the prize money.

