Troy Parrott in line for Denmark audition

Troy Parrott will become the third youngest ever Irish international on Thursday week in a friendly that will act as an audition for the decisive Euro qualifier against Denmark.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy last night confirmed that the uncapped Tottenham Hotspur tyro had made the final cut for the Dublin doubleheader against New Zealand and the Danes.

McCarthy also expressed confidence that Glenn Whelan, Matt Doherty, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph will shake off muscle injuries in time for the concluding qualifier.

With only victory sufficing in the November 18 showdown, McCarthy will utilise the warm-up game to assess some new firepower options.

After Aaron Connolly pushed his way into the squad and team for last month’s pair of qualifiers, his fellow U21 international Parrott has done enough to join him.

The Dubliner will be 17 years and 283 days old when, as expected, he’s afforded his bow against the Kiwis.

Jimmy Holmes, at 17 years and 199 days, holds the record 48 years after his debut.

McCarthy’s assistant Robbie Keane came closest to beating the record in 1998, arriving on the senior stage at the tender age of 17 years and 259 days old.

Parrott, like Keane, has been marked out for greatness from his early teens and is highly regarded by Tottenham, where Ireland’s record goalscorer also enjoyed the best spell of his career.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino handed Parrott his club debut as a starter against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup in September.

An injury to Harry Kane also triggered the Irishman’s promotion to the bench for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Everton.

Confirmation of Parrott’s fast-track ticket into the full Ireland squad is the latest milestone in the fledgling’s blossoming career.

He only made his Ireland U21 debut in September, scoring the winner against Armenia before a brace four days later in another victory over Sweden.

He was controversially sent off in his next outing for Stephen Kenny’s side, the stalemate against top seeds Italy in a Euro qualifier, and his absence through suspension was felt in the subsequent defeat to Iceland.

Kenny was due to have his star turn back for the return trip to Armenia on Thursday week but the man keeping the senior seat warm for him dashed his hopes yesterday.

It remains to be seen if Parrott will be available for the U21 qualifier against Sweden on November 19 if he’s not involved in the Danish decider 24 hours earlier.

“I will announce the final squad for the friendly with New Zealand and the Euro qualifier with Denmark on Thursday but I can confirm that Troy will be on the list,” said McCarthy.

I spoke to Stephen Kenny at our monthly manager’s meeting in Abbotstown on Monday and told him that Troy and Aaron Connolly will be with the senior squad next week.

"Stephen will also announce his squad for the U21 games against Armenia and Sweden on Wednesday so it was important to let him know what I am doing ahead of that.

“Troy has been pushing for this step-up for some time now and I look forward to seeing him on the training ground ahead of the New Zealand game. I hope he pushes me to include him in that friendly.”

Hearts’ Whelan and Wolves’ Doherty became McCarthy’s latest injury concerns after both were forced off in their weekend matches.

“All three players assure me they are confident of being fit to play against Denmark,” McCarthy declared. “Glenn felt a twinge in his hamstring but he expects to be fine and available to link up with the squad on Sunday as planned.

Matt has told me the decision to take him off against Arsenal was a precaution more than anything else while Darren continues to make progress with his thigh strain and expects to be available.

“As a result, I will name Kieran O’Hara and Mark Travers alongside Darren on Thursday and Caoimhin Kelleher will be available to Stephen for his squad. John Egan had an issue with illness on Saturday as Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0.

“My assistant Terry Connor was at that game with so many of our players involved and John insists he will be okay as well.”