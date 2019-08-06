News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Griffin: We're a 'free hit' for Cabinteely in FAI Cup

By Martin Claffey
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 05:04 PM

Defender Shane Griffin has warned that Cork City will represent a "free hit" for Cabinteely to cause a giant-killing in their FAI Cup first round clash on Friday night.

City head to Stradbrook Road to face a Cabo side - managed by the wily Pat Devlin - who went unbeaten in the First Division in July and thumped Limerick last Friday night, and are now in the First Division promotion/relegation play-off places.

Indeed with City looking nervously behind them in the Premier Division at second-from-bottom Finn Harps' revival, it's quite possible these two clubs could yet meet in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Griffin is keenly aware Cork have a huge target on their heads.

"Cabinteely have some good players, they're really fit and really physical.

It's probably a free hit for them, they've been doing well in the league so they'll fancy themselves.

"It'll be a big disappointment if we lose Friday, a big blow."

City have reached the last four finals of the FAI Cup, winning the competition in 2016 and 2017.

Head coach John Cotter, who described last Friday's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic as "gutting", faces injury doubts this week over Kevin O'Connor, who suffered a knee injury against Pat's, and Mark O'Sullivan, who is recovering from a head injury which left him with blurred vision last Friday night.

"Mark is being monitored by the doc," said Cotter. "We're hopeful he'll be okay."

Neither player has trained this week.

City's U19s played Munster Senior League side Avondale in a challenge match on Monday night. City senior striker Karl Sheppard has been appointed head coach at the FAI Intermediate Cup winners for the upcoming season.

Harry Arter joins Fulham on season-long loan

"Shep was on the line for Avondale last night, he's eager to do that and it's great he's thinking that way," said Cotter. "He's taking himself out of his comfort zone and as long as it doesn't interfere with his football here, he'll be fine."

Avondale veteran Eoghan Lougheed suffered a nasty leg injury, and Cotter - himself a former 'Dale boss - sent his best wishes. "Loughy's a great lad, I've known a long time, and I was at the match and it wasn't nice to see. He's played for this club and we'd like to wish him a speedy recovery."

