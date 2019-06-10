Robinson: 'I just came back and wanted to impress the new gaffer' #IRLvGIB

The Republic of Ireland laboured to a 2-0 UEFA qualifying victory over Gibraltar leaving Mick McCarthy’s side top of the group but with plenty of work to do.

“Obviously, towards the end there was a little bit of tension,” Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum Robinson admitted.

“I think we worked them really hard but then they are hard to break down when they sit in with their (two) banks of four. Then they went to a back five so it was tough before Robbie (Brady) got the goal near the end to settle everyone’s nerves. Now we move on to September.”

When asked if the ten points on the table were more important than the performance, Robinson was unequivocal in his response.

“The main thing is getting the points on the board,” Robinson stated.

We can have a real good summer now, get rested, back to club football and then kick on in September again. I just came back in and wanted to impress the new gaffer.

"I got on the last game where we got a massive point. The gaffer believed in me and played me tonight. I just tried my best again and to be positive, as always, so I am happy with the result.”

“A weird game today, we had a lot of possession coming from Friday when we had no possession so it was a big change around,” Ireland’s David McGoldrick commented.

“We should have got a lot more goals and I should have gotten a few. Overall, we have ten points from the campaign so far so the boys are happy. That’s the (UEFA) rule when it comes to the first goal and I don’t know if it was going in or not.

“I would have loved it to be my goal but we got the three points and that’s the main thing. When I hit the one off the post I knew it wasn’t going to be my night to score. Luckily, Robbie came on and got a the second goal to make the score-line look better.”