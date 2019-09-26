News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Richard Keogh out for rest of season afer injury in what Derby describe as 'alcohol-related incident'

File image of Richard Keogh
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Derby captain and Ireland international Richard Keogh has suffered a knee injury which will prevent him playing until the end of the season after an “alcohol-related incident” on a team night out on Tuesday, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Irish centre half is said to have a suspected fractured wrist and an injury to his knee after he was injured when a Range Rover he was a passenger in crashed on Tuesday night.

Two of Keogh's team-mates were arrested after the accident but neither of them was injured.

Derby, who have launched an inquiry, confirmed the news this afternoon.

The injury means Keogh is ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Georgia and Switzerland.

The Rams went on to revealed the Republic defender was among those who continued drinking after a team-building dinner with staff on Tuesday evening.

“As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening,” Derby said in a statement.

“The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

“They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.”

Tom Lawrence has been charged with drink-driving (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lawrence and Bennett were charged with drink-driving after a crash involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Derby’s statement continued: “The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures.

“But over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

“We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

Richard Keogh will play no further part for Derby this season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
“Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

“We fully support the work of our partners at Drinkaware and the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds with the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County Football Club take regards alcohol.

“We will be using this situation to redouble our efforts in highlighting the dangers posed by alcohol.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift help.”- Press Association

In further bad news for Mick McCarthy, Keogh's fellow international centre-half, Brighton's Shane Duffy, has also emerged as a doubt after coming off injured during a Carabao Cup last night.

- Additional reporting by Press Association

