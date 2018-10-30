Revealed: who gets what from the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork

A special trust fund of €1m has been set up for Liam Miller’s family from the funds generated by last month’s tribute match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh for the late Man Utd and Celtic soccer star.

The September 25 events delivered a net profit of €1.5m, chairman of the organising committee Michael O’Flynn confirmed today at City Hall.

And two thirds of that figure has been set aside for the purpose of providing for the long term financial security of the Miller family and children.

The trustees of the fund were Michael O’Flynn, Roy Keane, the former footballer and best friend to Miller, Graham Barrett, and financial adviser Ciaran Medlar.

A statement from Clare Miller and the Miller family said they felt truly blessed and grateful.

“We would like to thank everyone involved from the bottom of our hearts. The love and support you have shown will always be remembered and treasured by us.”

Clare Miller at the tribute match in Páirc Ui Chaoimh

Eight other charity, fundraising and community initiatives will share another half a million euro, with the Marymount Hospice receiving €250,000, Mr O’Flynn confirmed.

A special fund set up for Cork youngster Jack O’Driscoll, who sustained life-changing injuries as a result of a freak accident during Storm Emma earlier this year, will benefit to the tune of €100,000. Jack played hurling and football with Mayfield and soccer with St. Mary’s.

Other recipients from the Miller fund are the Mercy University Hospital (€35,000), the Oesophageal Cancer Fund (€35,000), with €20,000 each awarded to Enable Ireland, Cork Simon Community, Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Cork.

Mr O’Flynn paid tribute to the people of Cork and Ireland who gave so generously and to the players who graced Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Very special thanks go to the managers of the two sides on the day, Martin O’Neill, who led the Republic of Ireland/Celtic squad, and Roy Keane, who was also a member of the organising committee, and performed the role of player/manager of the Manchester United squad on the day,” he added.

The committee chair added: The events were both “celebratory and poignant”, saluting the achievements of one of Cork’s sporting heroes who sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.

We are delighted to have achieved this level of fundraising and are pleased to donate funds to the various charities as a result.

"We would like to acknowledge everyone who helped bring the game about including John Delaney and the FAI, Sir Alex Ferguson, John O’Shea, John Caulfield, Cork City FC, as well as the GAA and Cork County Board for accommodating the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"The Miller family are humbled by the events and the outpour of support from the people of this country, and supporters from further afield.”

Added Roy Keane: “Everyone involved in the game is delighted with the amount raised, which will benefit so many people. The response from the public towards the Miller family is truly amazing.”