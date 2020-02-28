No fixtures currently under threat but FAI will follow expert guidance on coronavirus

No Irish domestic or international football fixtures are currently under threat from the coronavirus but the FAI are in regular contact with government and UEFA about the spread of the disease and say they will follow expert guidance about any measures which may need to be taken.

Among the major games due to be played in March are the women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers against Greece in Tallaght next Thursday and away to Montenegro the following Wednesday, and the men’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26.

As of today, the authorities in Slovakia have introduced medical checks for every passenger arriving from abroad at the country’s three international airports. Random checks will also be performed and leaflets distributed at border crossings, mainly for vehicles coming from neighbouring Austria.

An increased official ticket allocation of 2,200 tickets has been made available to travelling Irish supporters for the play-off game in Bratislava’s 22,500-capacity Tehelne Pole stadium in late March.

Meanwhile, as a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people was introduced in UEFA’s home country of Switzerland, the governing body for European football is closely monitoring the spread of the virus amid growing concern that the Euro finals in the summer could come under threat.

UEFA executive committee member Michele Uva told Italian television: "We are at the waiting stage. We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries. The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse."

The Euro 2020 finals, designed to be the first such pan-European event in the history of the competition, will see games played right across the continent in the host cities of Dublin, Baku, Rome, Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, London, Glasgow, Bilbao, Munich and Budapest.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off with Turkey v Italy in Rome on Friday June 12. Already, European club and Serie A games have either had to be cancelled or played behind closed doors in areas of Italy affected by the coronavirus.