Midleton CBS claim Senior Cup after dramatic last gasp goal

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 05:15 PM

Midleton CBS 1 - 0 PB College Cork

after extra time

A goal from centre forward Luic Nguefang in the last minute of extra time gave Midleton CBS a fantastic double, as they added the Munster Schools Senior Cup to the Dr Harty Cup won in hurling recently, after a dramatic win over Presentation Brothers College at a windy Moneygourney.

The provincial decider, which was switched from Turners Cross because of the wet weekend weather drew a very big crowd to the all-weather grounds of Douglas Hall.

Midleton CBS players celebrating their victory over Presentation Brothers College, Cork, in the FAI Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Moneygourney. Picture: Denis Minihane

They saw Midleton create most of the clear cut chances over the 110 minutes of action, but a well organised PBC side were within 90 seconds of a penalty shoot-out thanks to the superb goalkeeping of Cillian Martin.

He denied the east Cork school on numerous occasions, making a point-blank save early on to tip a shot from defender Jamie Collins on to the crossbar, with the ball bouncing down and away to safety.

The in-form netminder then saved bravely at the feet of Charlie Whalley in the 20th minute, before diving to touch away a low drive from the lively Nguefang.

PBC who defended against the strong wind in the opening half, saw their striker Robert Geany-O'Brien test goalkeeper Arthur Nganou with a good shot before half time.

READ MORE: What happened to learning from games?

Eventually, in a close second half when Whalley went past the Presentation goalkeeper, his shot was taken off the line as the game went into extra-time.

With time almost up, the deadlock was eventually broken, Nguefang found space in a packed penalty area, to roll a shot home from six yards, much to the delight of the Midleton support.

It was a first Munster Senior Schools title for the Chris Melnyk managed side, and for captain and goalkeeper Athur Nganou, powerful midfielder Joe Stack (who scored the winning goal in the Dr Harty Cup final) and sub Jamie O'Hanlon a great double as they were on both provincial winning sides.

MIDLETON: Nganou; O'Halloran, Aherne, Meade, Collins, Stack, S O'Reilly, O'Riordan, Nguefang, M O'Reilly, Whalley.

Subs: Cunningham for S O'Reilly (76), O'Hanlon for Whalley (96), Fitzgerald, Kinane, Duggan, Daly, Byrne.

PBC: Martin; Gallagher, Cotter, Sahm, Murphy, O'Neill, Horgan, Lynch, Geary-O'Brien, Falvey, Busher.

Subs: Price for O'Neill (72), Giltinan and Holden for Gallagher and Falvey (both 91), Cronin for Busher (100), O'Flynn, Higgins, Donovan.

Referee: Tim Kelleher (Cork).

KEYWORDS

CorkSoccer

