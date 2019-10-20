Ligue 1: Ben Yedder at the double as Monaco snatch last-gasp win

Monaco climbed out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone following a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Rennes.

Leonardo Jardim’s team started the day second from bottom of the table and looked set for a fifth league defeat of the campaign when Faitout Maouassa and Adrien Hunou overturned Wissam Ben Yedder’s early opener.

Islam Slimani equalised for Monaco in the 56th minute before Ben Yedder snatched victory in the third minute of added time, extending Rennes’ winless streak in all competitions to nine matches.

Marseille secured their first win in five league games with a 2-0 success against Strasbourg.

Boubacar Kamara got the hosts off to a flying start when he slotted home from Kevin Strootman’s pass from 12 yards in the third minute.

Marseille pushed for a second goal but could not breach the Strasbourg defence again until Strootman converted a penalty in the fifth minute of time added on to wrap up a deserved victory which sent them up to fourth.

Bordeaux missed the chance to move up to third after falling to a last-gasp defeat at home to St Etienne.

Victory would have moved Paulo Sousa’s side behind leaders Paris St Germain and Nantes but succumbed to a stoppage-time Denis Bouanga penalty.