Kylian Mbappe ranked the world's most valuable footballer

Harry Kane is worth €200m and is the second most valuable footballer in the world, behind Kylian Mbappe, according to the latest CIES Football Observatory rankings.

The Fifa-backed CIES (International Center for Sports Studies) has been been assessing footballers’ market values for the past five years, using an algorithm based on a range of factors, including form, transfer history, duration of contract, marketability, nationality and country of employment.

French World Cup winner Mbappe is now worth €218.5m according to their calculations, having joined PSG from Monaco last year for a rumoured €145m plus €35m in add-ons.

Prolific England talisman Kane is ranked ahead of Mbappe’s Paris teammate Neymar Junior. The Brazilian cost PSG a world-record fee in the region of €220m when they signed him from Barcelona in 2017.

Five Premier League players feature in the top 10, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane of Manchester City, Mo Salah of Liverpool, and Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United joining Kane.

Kane’s Tottenham teammate Dele Alli is ranked 12th, valued at €150.2.

Leo Messi is ranked seventh, his current transfer value estimated at €171.2. With his resale value now fading, Cristiano Ronaldo is at 19th (€127.2m) but there is no place in the top 100 for Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

Among the 27 players valued at more than €100m, 16 play in the Premier League, five in LaLiga, three in Serie A, two in Ligue 1 and one in the Bundesliga.

Of those €100m players, six are Brazilian — with England (5),. France (5), Argentina (2), Portugal (2), Belgium (2), Egypt (1), Germany (1), Senegal (1), Uruguay (1) and Italy (1) also represented.

City pip the Premier League battle with nine players in the top 100: Sterling, Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric LAporte, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and John Stones.

For Liverpool, Salah is joined by Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson as the club's progress under Jurgen Klopp sees the players' values soar. Tottenham have Kane, Dele, Heung-Min Son, Davinson, Sanchez, and Eric Dier on the list.

1. Kylian Mbappe PSG, €218.5m

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham, €200.3m

3. Neymar Junior, PSG, €197.1m

4. Raheem Sterling, Man City, €185.8m

5. Mohammed Salah, Liverpool, €184.3m

6. Paulo Dybala, Juventus, €171.9m

7. Lionel Messi, Barcelona, €171.2m

8. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, €162m

9. Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona, €157m

10. Leroy Sane, Man City, €156.1m

11. Antoine Gruezmann, Atletico Madrid, €155.2m

12. Dele Alli, Tottenham, €150.2m

13. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool, €145.6m

14. Sadio Mane, Liverpool, €137.4m

15. Gabriel Jesus, Man City, €134.6m

16. Bernardo Silva, Man City, €133.2m

17. Paul Pogba, Manchester United, €130.2m

18. Eden Hazard, Chelsea, €129m

19. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, €127.2

20. Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona, €120.3m

21. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, €117.2m

22. Jadon Sancho, Dortmund, €112.6m

23. Luis Suarez, Barcelona, €109.3m

24. Alisson Becker, Liverpool, €105.6m

25. Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli, €104.7m