Keogh could be out until December 2020 after car crash

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh could be out of football until December 2020 after damaging two knee ligaments in last week’s car crash.

Scans have confirmed the 33-year-old Derby County captain damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial collateral ligament in the collision that saw two of his team-mates charged with drink-driving.

The defender was initially ruled out for the rest of the season.

Keogh, who is into the final 18 months of his Rams contract, could, therefore, be sidelined for as long as 15 months.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu admitted Keogh was “extremely down” and felt responsible for what happened, before he missed the 3-2 win against Birmingham on Saturday, for which Curtis Davies was made skipper.

The Derby squad were supposed to have been playing foot-golf last Tuesday but it was rained off, and instead they went bowling, followed by a “scheduled team-building dinner”.

However, just before midnight, there was a car accident on the A6 in Allestree.

Mason Bennett and Wales international Tom Lawrence were arrested and later charged with drink-driving.

The Rams said last week that the players involved would “pay a heavy price” for what had happened, but Davies called for the club not to abandon Bennett and Lawrence in the wake of the incident.

Bennett and Lawrence trained with their Derby team-mates on Monday and remain in contention to face Barnsley tomorrow night.

There will be a rigorous club investigation, but sources have suggested that any punishments from Derby County will only be enforced once legal proceedings are complete.

Bennett and Lawrence are due to appear in court on October 15.

Former team-mate Gary McSheffrey, who played with Keogh at Coventry City between 2010 and 2012, believes he will be a big miss for the Rams.

“We are in a privileged profession and the fans just ask that you dedicate your life to your career, really, because it can be over quickly,” McSheffrey said.

“You have to be more professional than what they have been.

“I have played with him (Richard Keogh).

“For about five or six seasons he got player of the year at different clubs.

“His experience will be a big loss,” he added.

