Kenny 'delighted' for Parrott on senior call-up as he names U21 squad

Stephen Kenny has said that he is delighted for Troy Parrott that the 17-year-old Spurs player has received his first senior Ireland call-up even though it means the U21 manager will be without his star striker for next Thursday’s Euro 2021 qualifier away to Armenia.

Kenny added that, at present, there was no arrangement whereby, following next week’s senior friendly against New Zealand, Parrott might be able to rejoin the u21s ahead of their qualifier against Sweden in Tallaght.

“There is no arrangement. We have seen it recently with Italy where (Lorenzo) Pellegrini and (Sandro) Tonali are with the senior team and they came back to the 21s from the senior team. And, after our international, Tonali and Moise Kean were due to link up with the senior team for the second part of that international trip.

“So players are fluid in other countries. It's something that is not uncommon. So these things can happen but that's not my decision. And whatever the decision Mick makes, I completely respect that.”

Assessing the player’s contribution to the campaign so far, the U21 manager said: “Troy has been unfortunate with a few injuries in the season. He had a rib injury and knee injury that ruled him out of the Toulon Tournament and some subsequent internationals. But obviously, in his first two internationals he played at U21 level he scored three goals, which is a terrific return.

“He helped us to get three points against Armenia and Sweden, and he played against Italy, of course. He was unfortunately sent off in that game but we were delighted to have him for the period we had him. He did terrifically well.

“While we want to try to qualify and progress at U21 level, it is ultimately about players progressing and becoming senior internationals, so I'm absolutely delighted for him that he's called up. That's the way it goes.”

Captain Jayson Molumby and defender Lee O'Connor are both suspended for the Armenia qualifier but will link up with the squad ahead of the Sweden match. And along with Parrott, Ireland are also without the injured trio of Jonathan Afolabi, Darragh Leahy, and Luca Connell.

Aston Villa's Jack Clarke receives his first U21 call-up along with Hearts striker Aidan Keena and full-back Thomas O'Connor, who is currently on loan at Gillingham from Southampton.

Kenny's squad has also been boosted by the return of Trevor Clarke, who is back to full fitness and receives his first call-up since the victory over Luxembourg in March.

Tickets for the Sweden qualifier are currently on sale at fai.ie/tickets for €5 adults and free for U-16s, FAI Season Ticket Holders, and Shamrock Rovers Season Ticket Holders.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Conor Kearns (UCD AFC).

Defenders: Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Trevor Clarke (Rotherham).

Midfielders: Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Jack Clarke (Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Wingers: Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Danny Grant (Bohemians).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aidan Keena (Hearts), Michael Obafemi (Southampton).